Seychellois rupee to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Russian rubles is currently 6.448 today, reflecting a -1.617% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -5.092% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 7.014 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 6.124 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.