세이셸 루피 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 러시아 루블로 is currently 6.216 today, reflecting a -1.491% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.876% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 6.583 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 5.688 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.583% decrease in value.