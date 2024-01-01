Japanese yen to Seychellois rupees today
Convert JPY to SCR at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to Seychellois rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Seychellois Rupee
|100 JPY
|8.92857 SCR
|1000 JPY
|89.28570 SCR
|1500 JPY
|133.92855 SCR
|2000 JPY
|178.57140 SCR
|3000 JPY
|267.85710 SCR
|5000 JPY
|446.42850 SCR
|5400 JPY
|482.14278 SCR
|10000 JPY
|892.85700 SCR
|15000 JPY
|1,339.28550 SCR
|20000 JPY
|1,785.71400 SCR
|25000 JPY
|2,232.14250 SCR
|30000 JPY
|2,678.57100 SCR
|Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Japanese Yen
|1 SCR
|11.20000 JPY
|5 SCR
|56.00000 JPY
|10 SCR
|112.00000 JPY
|20 SCR
|224.00000 JPY
|50 SCR
|560.00000 JPY
|100 SCR
|1,120.00000 JPY
|250 SCR
|2,800.00000 JPY
|500 SCR
|5,600.00000 JPY
|1000 SCR
|11,200.00000 JPY
|2000 SCR
|22,400.00000 JPY
|5000 SCR
|56,000.00000 JPY
|10000 SCR
|112,000.00000 JPY