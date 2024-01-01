Japanese yen to Seychellois rupees today

Convert JPY to SCR at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
892.86 scr

1.000 JPY = 0.08929 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8121.4731.6580.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3121.7251.9411.13421.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1531.3491.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Seychellois Rupee
100 JPY8.92857 SCR
1000 JPY89.28570 SCR
1500 JPY133.92855 SCR
2000 JPY178.57140 SCR
3000 JPY267.85710 SCR
5000 JPY446.42850 SCR
5400 JPY482.14278 SCR
10000 JPY892.85700 SCR
15000 JPY1,339.28550 SCR
20000 JPY1,785.71400 SCR
25000 JPY2,232.14250 SCR
30000 JPY2,678.57100 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 SCR11.20000 JPY
5 SCR56.00000 JPY
10 SCR112.00000 JPY
20 SCR224.00000 JPY
50 SCR560.00000 JPY
100 SCR1,120.00000 JPY
250 SCR2,800.00000 JPY
500 SCR5,600.00000 JPY
1000 SCR11,200.00000 JPY
2000 SCR22,400.00000 JPY
5000 SCR56,000.00000 JPY
10000 SCR112,000.00000 JPY