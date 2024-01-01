250 Seychellois rupees to Japanese yen

Convert SCR to JPY at the real exchange rate

250 scr
2,672 jpy

₨1.000 SCR = ¥10.69 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17
SCR to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 SCR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.008411.8219
Low9.71219.7121
Average10.507611.0359
Change10.07%-5.88%
1 SCR to JPY stats

The performance of SCR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0084 and a 30 day low of 9.7121. This means the 30 day average was 10.5076. The change for SCR to JPY was 10.07.

The performance of SCR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8219 and a 90 day low of 9.7121. This means the 90 day average was 11.0359. The change for SCR to JPY was -5.88.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 SCR10.68970 JPY
5 SCR53.44850 JPY
10 SCR106.89700 JPY
20 SCR213.79400 JPY
50 SCR534.48500 JPY
100 SCR1,068.97000 JPY
250 SCR2,672.42500 JPY
500 SCR5,344.85000 JPY
1000 SCR10,689.70000 JPY
2000 SCR21,379.40000 JPY
5000 SCR53,448.50000 JPY
10000 SCR106,897.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Seychellois Rupee
100 JPY9.35478 SCR
1000 JPY93.54780 SCR
1500 JPY140.32170 SCR
2000 JPY187.09560 SCR
3000 JPY280.64340 SCR
5000 JPY467.73900 SCR
5400 JPY505.15812 SCR
10000 JPY935.47800 SCR
15000 JPY1,403.21700 SCR
20000 JPY1,870.95600 SCR
25000 JPY2,338.69500 SCR
30000 JPY2,806.43400 SCR