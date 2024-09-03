Seychellois rupee to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Japanese yen is currently 10.690 today, reflecting a -0.431% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.152% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 11.057 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 10.089 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.211% decrease in value.