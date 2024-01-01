1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Japanese yen
Convert SCR to JPY at the real exchange rate
SCR to JPY conversion chart
1 SCR = 10.69000 JPY
0
|1 SCR to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.0084
|11.8219
|Low
|9.7121
|9.7121
|Average
|10.5076
|11.0359
|Change
|10.07%
|-5.88%
|View full history
1 SCR to JPY stats
The performance of SCR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0084 and a 30 day low of 9.7121. This means the 30 day average was 10.5076. The change for SCR to JPY was 10.07.
The performance of SCR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8219 and a 90 day low of 9.7121. This means the 90 day average was 11.0359. The change for SCR to JPY was -5.88.
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees
|Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Japanese Yen
|1 SCR
|10.69000 JPY
|5 SCR
|53.45000 JPY
|10 SCR
|106.90000 JPY
|20 SCR
|213.80000 JPY
|50 SCR
|534.50000 JPY
|100 SCR
|1,069.00000 JPY
|250 SCR
|2,672.50000 JPY
|500 SCR
|5,345.00000 JPY
|1000 SCR
|10,690.00000 JPY
|2000 SCR
|21,380.00000 JPY
|5000 SCR
|53,450.00000 JPY
|10000 SCR
|106,900.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Seychellois Rupee
|100 JPY
|9.35453 SCR
|1000 JPY
|93.54530 SCR
|1500 JPY
|140.31795 SCR
|2000 JPY
|187.09060 SCR
|3000 JPY
|280.63590 SCR
|5000 JPY
|467.72650 SCR
|5400 JPY
|505.14462 SCR
|10000 JPY
|935.45300 SCR
|15000 JPY
|1,403.17950 SCR
|20000 JPY
|1,870.90600 SCR
|25000 JPY
|2,338.63250 SCR
|30000 JPY
|2,806.35900 SCR