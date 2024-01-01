2,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Seychellois rupees

2,000 idr
1.77 scr

Rp1.000 IDR = ₨0.0008862 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
IDR to SCR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 IDR to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00090.0009
Change-5.11%4.16%
1 IDR to SCR stats

The performance of IDR to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for IDR to SCR was -5.11.

The performance of IDR to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for IDR to SCR was 4.16.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Seychellois Rupee
1 IDR0.00089 SCR
5 IDR0.00443 SCR
10 IDR0.00886 SCR
20 IDR0.01772 SCR
50 IDR0.04431 SCR
100 IDR0.08862 SCR
250 IDR0.22154 SCR
500 IDR0.44308 SCR
1000 IDR0.88615 SCR
2000 IDR1.77230 SCR
5000 IDR4.43075 SCR
10000 IDR8.86151 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SCR1,128.48000 IDR
5 SCR5,642.40000 IDR
10 SCR11,284.80000 IDR
20 SCR22,569.60000 IDR
50 SCR56,424.00000 IDR
100 SCR112,848.00000 IDR
250 SCR282,120.00000 IDR
500 SCR564,240.00000 IDR
1000 SCR1,128,480.00000 IDR
2000 SCR2,256,960.00000 IDR
5000 SCR5,642,400.00000 IDR
10000 SCR11,284,800.00000 IDR