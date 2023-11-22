1 US dollar to Seychellois rupees

Convert USD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 usd
13.35 scr

1.00000 USD = 13.35120 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.086990.55451.49281.663580.962318.7076
1 GBP1.1465311.2462103.8271.711591.90741.103321.4495
1 USD0.920050.802439183.31451.373451.530570.885417.2119
1 INR0.01104310.009631450.012002710.01648510.0183710.01062720.206589

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 USD13.35120 SCR
5 USD66.75600 SCR
10 USD133.51200 SCR
20 USD267.02400 SCR
50 USD667.56000 SCR
100 USD1335.12000 SCR
250 USD3337.80000 SCR
500 USD6675.60000 SCR
1000 USD13351.20000 SCR
2000 USD26702.40000 SCR
5000 USD66756.00000 SCR
10000 USD133512.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / US Dollar
1 SCR0.07490 USD
5 SCR0.37450 USD
10 SCR0.74900 USD
20 SCR1.49800 USD
50 SCR3.74500 USD
100 SCR7.48999 USD
250 SCR18.72498 USD
500 SCR37.44995 USD
1000 SCR74.89990 USD
2000 SCR149.79980 USD
5000 SCR374.49950 USD
10000 SCR748.99900 USD