US dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 13.885 today, reflecting a -6.680% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.946% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 14.998 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 13.099 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 9.829% increase in value.