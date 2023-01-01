50 Malaysian ringgits to Seychellois rupees

Convert MYR to SCR at the real exchange rate

50 myr
143.93 scr

1.00000 MYR = 2.87860 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.048787.27191.43641.658550.96318.9463
1GBP1.1553311.21145100.8161.659321.915941.1125921.8867
1USD0.953550.825457183.21911.36971.581530.918518.0665
1INR0.01145840.009919080.012016510.0164590.01900440.01103710.217096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Seychellois Rupee
1 MYR2.87860 SCR
5 MYR14.39300 SCR
10 MYR28.78600 SCR
20 MYR57.57200 SCR
50 MYR143.93000 SCR
100 MYR287.86000 SCR
250 MYR719.65000 SCR
500 MYR1439.30000 SCR
1000 MYR2878.60000 SCR
2000 MYR5757.20000 SCR
5000 MYR14393.00000 SCR
10000 MYR28786.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SCR0.34739 MYR
5 SCR1.73696 MYR
10 SCR3.47391 MYR
20 SCR6.94782 MYR
50 SCR17.36955 MYR
100 SCR34.73910 MYR
250 SCR86.84775 MYR
500 SCR173.69550 MYR
1000 SCR347.39100 MYR
2000 SCR694.78200 MYR
5000 SCR1736.95500 MYR
10000 SCR3473.91000 MYR