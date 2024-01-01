1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Brazilian reais

Convert SCR to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
363.32 brl

1.00000 SCR = 0.36332 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85591.0811589.61631.462091.64960.9527218.4324
1 GBP1.1683611.26315104.7021.708221.92731.1131221.5353
1 USD0.924950.791672182.88981.352351.525790.8812517.0489
1 INR0.01115870.009550890.012064210.0163150.01840740.01063160.205682

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 SCR0.36332 BRL
5 SCR1.81662 BRL
10 SCR3.63324 BRL
20 SCR7.26648 BRL
50 SCR18.16620 BRL
100 SCR36.33240 BRL
250 SCR90.83100 BRL
500 SCR181.66200 BRL
1000 SCR363.32400 BRL
2000 SCR726.64800 BRL
5000 SCR1816.62000 BRL
10000 SCR3633.24000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Seychellois Rupee
1 BRL2.75237 SCR
5 BRL13.76185 SCR
10 BRL27.52370 SCR
20 BRL55.04740 SCR
50 BRL137.61850 SCR
100 BRL275.23700 SCR
250 BRL688.09250 SCR
500 BRL1376.18500 SCR
1000 BRL2752.37000 SCR
2000 BRL5504.74000 SCR
5000 BRL13761.85000 SCR
10000 BRL27523.70000 SCR