Seychellois rupees to Indian rupees today

Convert SCR to INR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₹6.053 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:43
SCR to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 SCR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.35096.4143
Low5.74435.5943
Average6.12066.0940
Change2.34%-1.45%
1 SCR to INR stats

The performance of SCR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3509 and a 30 day low of 5.7443. This means the 30 day average was 6.1206. The change for SCR to INR was 2.34.

The performance of SCR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4143 and a 90 day low of 5.5943. This means the 90 day average was 6.0940. The change for SCR to INR was -1.45.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 SCR6.05317 INR
5 SCR30.26585 INR
10 SCR60.53170 INR
20 SCR121.06340 INR
50 SCR302.65850 INR
100 SCR605.31700 INR
250 SCR1,513.29250 INR
500 SCR3,026.58500 INR
1000 SCR6,053.17000 INR
2000 SCR12,106.34000 INR
5000 SCR30,265.85000 INR
10000 SCR60,531.70000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 INR0.16520 SCR
5 INR0.82601 SCR
10 INR1.65203 SCR
20 INR3.30406 SCR
50 INR8.26015 SCR
100 INR16.52030 SCR
250 INR41.30075 SCR
300 INR49.56090 SCR
500 INR82.60150 SCR
600 INR99.12180 SCR
1000 INR165.20300 SCR
2000 INR330.40600 SCR
5000 INR826.01500 SCR
10000 INR1,652.03000 SCR
25000 INR4,130.07500 SCR
50000 INR8,260.15000 SCR
100000 INR16,520.30000 SCR
1000000 INR165,203.00000 SCR
1000000000 INR165,203,000.00000 SCR