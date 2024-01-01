Seychellois rupees to Euros today

Convert SCR to EUR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = €0.06776 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 SCR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07010.0701
Low0.06310.0609
Average0.06770.0663
Change5.72%5.20%
View full history

1 SCR to EUR stats

The performance of SCR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0701 and a 30 day low of 0.0631. This means the 30 day average was 0.0677. The change for SCR to EUR was 5.72.

The performance of SCR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0701 and a 90 day low of 0.0609. This means the 90 day average was 0.0663. The change for SCR to EUR was 5.20.

Track market ratesView SCR to EUR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0531.4731.620.93121.41
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8111.7671.9431.11725.68
1 USD0.9480.791184.4391.3971.5360.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Euro
1 SCR0.06776 EUR
5 SCR0.33880 EUR
10 SCR0.67760 EUR
20 SCR1.35520 EUR
50 SCR3.38801 EUR
100 SCR6.77602 EUR
250 SCR16.94005 EUR
500 SCR33.88010 EUR
1000 SCR67.76020 EUR
2000 SCR135.52040 EUR
5000 SCR338.80100 EUR
10000 SCR677.60200 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Seychellois Rupee
1 EUR14.75790 SCR
5 EUR73.78950 SCR
10 EUR147.57900 SCR
20 EUR295.15800 SCR
50 EUR737.89500 SCR
100 EUR1,475.79000 SCR
250 EUR3,689.47500 SCR
500 EUR7,378.95000 SCR
1000 EUR14,757.90000 SCR
2000 EUR29,515.80000 SCR
5000 EUR73,789.50000 SCR
10000 EUR147,579.00000 SCR