10 Euros to Seychellois rupees

Convert EUR to SCR at the real exchange rate

10 eur
151.50 scr

€1.000 EUR = ₨15.15 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.299916.2999
Low14.478414.3769
Average15.194914.9763
Change2.00%1.81%
1 EUR to SCR stats

The performance of EUR to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.2999 and a 30 day low of 14.4784. This means the 30 day average was 15.1949. The change for EUR to SCR was 2.00.

The performance of EUR to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.2999 and a 90 day low of 14.3769. This means the 90 day average was 14.9763. The change for EUR to SCR was 1.81.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Seychellois Rupee
1 EUR15.14960 SCR
5 EUR75.74800 SCR
10 EUR151.49600 SCR
20 EUR302.99200 SCR
50 EUR757.48000 SCR
100 EUR1,514.96000 SCR
250 EUR3,787.40000 SCR
500 EUR7,574.80000 SCR
1000 EUR15,149.60000 SCR
2000 EUR30,299.20000 SCR
5000 EUR75,748.00000 SCR
10000 EUR151,496.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Euro
1 SCR0.06601 EUR
5 SCR0.33004 EUR
10 SCR0.66009 EUR
20 SCR1.32017 EUR
50 SCR3.30042 EUR
100 SCR6.60085 EUR
250 SCR16.50213 EUR
500 SCR33.00425 EUR
1000 SCR66.00850 EUR
2000 SCR132.01700 EUR
5000 SCR330.04250 EUR
10000 SCR660.08500 EUR