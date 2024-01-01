Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars today

Convert SCR to AUD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = A$0.1120 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
SCR to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AUD
1 SCR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11430.1143
Low0.10410.0982
Average0.11060.1083
Change4.30%1.83%
1 SCR to AUD stats

The performance of SCR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1143 and a 30 day low of 0.1041. This means the 30 day average was 0.1106. The change for SCR to AUD was 4.30.

The performance of SCR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1143 and a 90 day low of 0.0982. This means the 90 day average was 0.1083. The change for SCR to AUD was 1.83.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0561.4731.6190.93121.409
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8221.7671.9421.11725.679
1 USD0.9480.79184.4381.3971.5350.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.11201 AUD
5 SCR0.56006 AUD
10 SCR1.12012 AUD
20 SCR2.24024 AUD
50 SCR5.60060 AUD
100 SCR11.20120 AUD
250 SCR28.00300 AUD
500 SCR56.00600 AUD
1000 SCR112.01200 AUD
2000 SCR224.02400 AUD
5000 SCR560.06000 AUD
10000 SCR1,120.12000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD8.92760 SCR
5 AUD44.63800 SCR
10 AUD89.27600 SCR
20 AUD178.55200 SCR
50 AUD446.38000 SCR
100 AUD892.76000 SCR
250 AUD2,231.90000 SCR
500 AUD4,463.80000 SCR
1000 AUD8,927.60000 SCR
2000 AUD17,855.20000 SCR
5000 AUD44,638.00000 SCR
10000 AUD89,276.00000 SCR