1 thousand Australian dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert AUD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
8763.17 scr

1.00000 AUD = 8.76317 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53 UTC
AUD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD8.76317 SCR
5 AUD43.81585 SCR
10 AUD87.63170 SCR
20 AUD175.26340 SCR
50 AUD438.15850 SCR
100 AUD876.31700 SCR
250 AUD2190.79250 SCR
500 AUD4381.58500 SCR
1000 AUD8763.17000 SCR
2000 AUD17526.34000 SCR
5000 AUD43815.85000 SCR
10000 AUD87631.70000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.11411 AUD
5 SCR0.57057 AUD
10 SCR1.14114 AUD
20 SCR2.28228 AUD
50 SCR5.70570 AUD
100 SCR11.41140 AUD
250 SCR28.52850 AUD
500 SCR57.05700 AUD
1000 SCR114.11400 AUD
2000 SCR228.22800 AUD
5000 SCR570.57000 AUD
10000 SCR1141.14000 AUD