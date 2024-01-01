1 Seychellois rupee to Australian dollars

Convert SCR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 scr
0.11 aud

1.00000 SCR = 0.11166 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558551.0811589.61861.462091.64960.95262518.4314
1 GBP1.1684211.26325104.7131.708361.927451.1130721.5359
1 USD0.92490.791609182.89191.352351.525790.881117.048
1 INR0.01115840.00954990.012063910.01631460.01840690.01062950.205665

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.11166 AUD
5 SCR0.55832 AUD
10 SCR1.11663 AUD
20 SCR2.23326 AUD
50 SCR5.58315 AUD
100 SCR11.16630 AUD
250 SCR27.91575 AUD
500 SCR55.83150 AUD
1000 SCR111.66300 AUD
2000 SCR223.32600 AUD
5000 SCR558.31500 AUD
10000 SCR1116.63000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD8.95552 SCR
5 AUD44.77760 SCR
10 AUD89.55520 SCR
20 AUD179.11040 SCR
50 AUD447.77600 SCR
100 AUD895.55200 SCR
250 AUD2238.88000 SCR
500 AUD4477.76000 SCR
1000 AUD8955.52000 SCR
2000 AUD17911.04000 SCR
5000 AUD44777.60000 SCR
10000 AUD89555.20000 SCR