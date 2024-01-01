10 thousand Seychellois rupees to Australian dollars

Convert SCR to AUD at the real exchange rate

10,000 scr
1,110.34 aud

1.00000 SCR = 0.11103 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855911.0811589.61741.46221.64960.9526318.4314
1 GBP1.1683511.26315104.7041.708351.92731.11321.5342
1 USD0.924950.791672182.89081.352451.525790.8811517.048
1 INR0.01115850.009550780.012064110.0163160.01840720.01063030.205668

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 SCR0.11103 AUD
5 SCR0.55517 AUD
10 SCR1.11034 AUD
20 SCR2.22068 AUD
50 SCR5.55170 AUD
100 SCR11.10340 AUD
250 SCR27.75850 AUD
500 SCR55.51700 AUD
1000 SCR111.03400 AUD
2000 SCR222.06800 AUD
5000 SCR555.17000 AUD
10000 SCR1110.34000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 AUD9.00624 SCR
5 AUD45.03120 SCR
10 AUD90.06240 SCR
20 AUD180.12480 SCR
50 AUD450.31200 SCR
100 AUD900.62400 SCR
250 AUD2251.56000 SCR
500 AUD4503.12000 SCR
1000 AUD9006.24000 SCR
2000 AUD18012.48000 SCR
5000 AUD45031.20000 SCR
10000 AUD90062.40000 SCR