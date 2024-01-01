Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling today

Convert SCR to GBP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = £0.05776 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:40
SCR to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GBP
1 SCR to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05850.0585
Low0.05250.0509
Average0.05650.0555
Change6.59%4.16%
1 SCR to GBP stats

The performance of SCR to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0585 and a 30 day low of 0.0525. This means the 30 day average was 0.0565. The change for SCR to GBP was 6.59.

The performance of SCR to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0585 and a 90 day low of 0.0509. This means the 90 day average was 0.0555. The change for SCR to GBP was 4.16.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0651.4731.6190.93121.412
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8181.7671.9421.11725.68
1 USD0.9480.79184.4381.3971.5350.88320.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

How to convert Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 SCR0.05776 GBP
5 SCR0.28881 GBP
10 SCR0.57762 GBP
20 SCR1.15524 GBP
50 SCR2.88810 GBP
100 SCR5.77619 GBP
250 SCR14.44048 GBP
500 SCR28.88095 GBP
1000 SCR57.76190 GBP
2000 SCR115.52380 GBP
5000 SCR288.80950 GBP
10000 SCR577.61900 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Seychellois Rupee
1 GBP17.31250 SCR
5 GBP86.56250 SCR
10 GBP173.12500 SCR
20 GBP346.25000 SCR
50 GBP865.62500 SCR
100 GBP1,731.25000 SCR
250 GBP4,328.12500 SCR
500 GBP8,656.25000 SCR
1000 GBP17,312.50000 SCR
2000 GBP34,625.00000 SCR
5000 GBP86,562.50000 SCR
10000 GBP173,125.00000 SCR