50 Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling

Convert SCR to GBP at the real exchange rate

50 scr
2.93 gbp

1.00000 SCR = 0.05858 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856041.0809589.59631.461611.649420.9526218.4585
1 GBP1.1681711.26275104.6651.707431.926831.1128221.563
1 USD0.92510.791922182.88661.352151.52590.8812517.0762
1 INR0.01116120.009554290.012064710.01631330.01840950.0106320.206019

How to convert Seychellois rupees to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 SCR0.05858 GBP
5 SCR0.29289 GBP
10 SCR0.58577 GBP
20 SCR1.17154 GBP
50 SCR2.92886 GBP
100 SCR5.85772 GBP
250 SCR14.64430 GBP
500 SCR29.28860 GBP
1000 SCR58.57720 GBP
2000 SCR117.15440 GBP
5000 SCR292.88600 GBP
10000 SCR585.77200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Seychellois Rupee
1 GBP17.07150 SCR
5 GBP85.35750 SCR
10 GBP170.71500 SCR
20 GBP341.43000 SCR
50 GBP853.57500 SCR
100 GBP1707.15000 SCR
250 GBP4267.87500 SCR
500 GBP8535.75000 SCR
1000 GBP17071.50000 SCR
2000 GBP34143.00000 SCR
5000 GBP85357.50000 SCR
10000 GBP170715.00000 SCR