Seychellois rupees to US dollars today

Convert SCR to USD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = $0.07349 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:57
SCR to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

USD
1 SCR to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07560.0764
Low0.06830.0666
Average0.07260.0725
Change1.64%-2.44%
1 SCR to USD stats

The performance of SCR to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0756 and a 30 day low of 0.0683. This means the 30 day average was 0.0726. The change for SCR to USD was 1.64.

The performance of SCR to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0764 and a 90 day low of 0.0666. This means the 90 day average was 0.0725. The change for SCR to USD was -2.44.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0661.4741.6190.93121.408
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8281.7671.9421.11725.678
1 USD0.9480.79184.4391.3971.5350.88320.296
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / US Dollar
1 SCR0.07349 USD
5 SCR0.36743 USD
10 SCR0.73486 USD
20 SCR1.46972 USD
50 SCR3.67431 USD
100 SCR7.34862 USD
250 SCR18.37155 USD
500 SCR36.74310 USD
1000 SCR73.48620 USD
2000 SCR146.97240 USD
5000 SCR367.43100 USD
10000 SCR734.86200 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 USD13.60800 SCR
5 USD68.04000 SCR
10 USD136.08000 SCR
20 USD272.16000 SCR
50 USD680.40000 SCR
100 USD1,360.80000 SCR
250 USD3,402.00000 SCR
500 USD6,804.00000 SCR
1000 USD13,608.00000 SCR
2000 USD27,216.00000 SCR
5000 USD68,040.00000 SCR
10000 USD136,080.00000 SCR