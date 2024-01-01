5000 Seychellois rupees to Euros

Convert SCR to EUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 scr
338.73 eur

1.00000 SCR = 0.06775 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855941.08189.5991.461671.64950.9526518.456
1 GBP1.1683111.26295104.681.70771.927141.1129921.5625
1 USD0.925050.791797182.88531.352151.52590.8812517.0731
1 INR0.01116080.009552920.012064910.01631350.01840980.01063220.205985

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Euro
1 SCR0.06775 EUR
5 SCR0.33873 EUR
10 SCR0.67745 EUR
20 SCR1.35491 EUR
50 SCR3.38726 EUR
100 SCR6.77453 EUR
250 SCR16.93633 EUR
500 SCR33.87265 EUR
1000 SCR67.74530 EUR
2000 SCR135.49060 EUR
5000 SCR338.72650 EUR
10000 SCR677.45300 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Seychellois Rupee
1 EUR14.76120 SCR
5 EUR73.80600 SCR
10 EUR147.61200 SCR
20 EUR295.22400 SCR
50 EUR738.06000 SCR
100 EUR1476.12000 SCR
250 EUR3690.30000 SCR
500 EUR7380.60000 SCR
1000 EUR14761.20000 SCR
2000 EUR29522.40000 SCR
5000 EUR73806.00000 SCR
10000 EUR147612.00000 SCR