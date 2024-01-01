1 Seychellois rupee to Euros

Convert SCR to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 scr
0.07 eur

1.00000 SCR = 0.06834 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8559651.08189.59781.461781.649370.95269518.4532
1 GBP1.1682711.26285104.671.707691.926841.1130121.5575
1 USD0.925050.79186182.88421.352251.525790.8813517.0705
1 INR0.0111610.009553810.01206510.01631490.01840860.01063350.205956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Euro
1 SCR0.06834 EUR
5 SCR0.34171 EUR
10 SCR0.68342 EUR
20 SCR1.36684 EUR
50 SCR3.41709 EUR
100 SCR6.83419 EUR
250 SCR17.08547 EUR
500 SCR34.17095 EUR
1000 SCR68.34190 EUR
2000 SCR136.68380 EUR
5000 SCR341.70950 EUR
10000 SCR683.41900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Seychellois Rupee
1 EUR14.63230 SCR
5 EUR73.16150 SCR
10 EUR146.32300 SCR
20 EUR292.64600 SCR
50 EUR731.61500 SCR
100 EUR1463.23000 SCR
250 EUR3658.07500 SCR
500 EUR7316.15000 SCR
1000 EUR14632.30000 SCR
2000 EUR29264.60000 SCR
5000 EUR73161.50000 SCR
10000 EUR146323.00000 SCR