500 Seychellois rupees to Indian rupees

Convert SCR to INR at the real exchange rate

500 scr
3,072.39 inr

1.00000 SCR = 6.14478 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856051.08189.60141.461781.64950.9527918.4627
1 GBP1.1681611.26275104.6661.707551.926831.1130121.5669
1 USD0.925050.791922182.88751.352251.52590.881417.0793
1 INR0.01116050.009554180.012064610.01631430.01840930.01063370.206054

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 SCR6.14478 INR
5 SCR30.72390 INR
10 SCR61.44780 INR
20 SCR122.89560 INR
50 SCR307.23900 INR
100 SCR614.47800 INR
250 SCR1536.19500 INR
500 SCR3072.39000 INR
1000 SCR6144.78000 INR
2000 SCR12289.56000 INR
5000 SCR30723.90000 INR
10000 SCR61447.80000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 INR0.16274 SCR
5 INR0.81370 SCR
10 INR1.62740 SCR
20 INR3.25480 SCR
50 INR8.13700 SCR
100 INR16.27400 SCR
250 INR40.68500 SCR
500 INR81.37000 SCR
1000 INR162.74000 SCR
2000 INR325.48000 SCR
5000 INR813.70000 SCR
10000 INR1627.40000 SCR