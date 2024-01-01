Brazilian reais to Lesotho lotis today

Convert BRL to LSL at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = L3.129 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LSL
1 BRL to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.15453.2302
Low2.99812.9981
Average3.08773.1432
Change1.06%-2.86%
View full history

1 BRL to LSL stats

The performance of BRL to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1545 and a 30 day low of 2.9981. This means the 30 day average was 3.0877. The change for BRL to LSL was 1.06.

The performance of BRL to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2302 and a 90 day low of 2.9981. This means the 90 day average was 3.1432. The change for BRL to LSL was -2.86.

Track market ratesView BRL to LSL chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.314
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.536
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Lesotho Loti
1 BRL3.12917 LSL
5 BRL15.64585 LSL
10 BRL31.29170 LSL
20 BRL62.58340 LSL
50 BRL156.45850 LSL
100 BRL312.91700 LSL
250 BRL782.29250 LSL
500 BRL1,564.58500 LSL
1000 BRL3,129.17000 LSL
2000 BRL6,258.34000 LSL
5000 BRL15,645.85000 LSL
10000 BRL31,291.70000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Brazilian Real
1 LSL0.31957 BRL
5 LSL1.59787 BRL
10 LSL3.19574 BRL
20 LSL6.39148 BRL
50 LSL15.97870 BRL
100 LSL31.95740 BRL
250 LSL79.89350 BRL
500 LSL159.78700 BRL
1000 LSL319.57400 BRL
2000 LSL639.14800 BRL
5000 LSL1,597.87000 BRL
10000 LSL3,195.74000 BRL