Norwegian kroner to Lesotho lotis today

Convert NOK to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
1,670.03 lsl

kr1.000 NOK = L1.670 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72321.7966
Low1.65901.6590
Average1.68031.7116
Change-3.08%-2.09%
View full history

1 NOK to LSL stats

The performance of NOK to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7232 and a 30 day low of 1.6590. This means the 30 day average was 1.6803. The change for NOK to LSL was -3.08.

The performance of NOK to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7966 and a 90 day low of 1.6590. This means the 90 day average was 1.7116. The change for NOK to LSL was -2.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian krone

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Lesotho Loti
1 NOK1.67003 LSL
5 NOK8.35015 LSL
10 NOK16.70030 LSL
20 NOK33.40060 LSL
50 NOK83.50150 LSL
100 NOK167.00300 LSL
250 NOK417.50750 LSL
500 NOK835.01500 LSL
1000 NOK1,670.03000 LSL
2000 NOK3,340.06000 LSL
5000 NOK8,350.15000 LSL
10000 NOK16,700.30000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Norwegian Krone
1 LSL0.59879 NOK
5 LSL2.99395 NOK
10 LSL5.98791 NOK
20 LSL11.97582 NOK
50 LSL29.93955 NOK
100 LSL59.87910 NOK
250 LSL149.69775 NOK
500 LSL299.39550 NOK
1000 LSL598.79100 NOK
2000 LSL1,197.58200 NOK
5000 LSL2,993.95500 NOK
10000 LSL5,987.91000 NOK