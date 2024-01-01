Malaysian ringgits to Lesotho lotis today

Convert MYR to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
4,070.95 lsl

RM1.000 MYR = L4.071 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MYR to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.07104.0710
Low3.84443.8079
Average3.91053.9075
Change5.48%4.46%
View full history

1 MYR to LSL stats

The performance of MYR to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0710 and a 30 day low of 3.8444. This means the 30 day average was 3.9105. The change for MYR to LSL was 5.48.

The performance of MYR to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0710 and a 90 day low of 3.8079. This means the 90 day average was 3.9075. The change for MYR to LSL was 4.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Lesotho Loti
1 MYR4.07095 LSL
5 MYR20.35475 LSL
10 MYR40.70950 LSL
20 MYR81.41900 LSL
50 MYR203.54750 LSL
100 MYR407.09500 LSL
250 MYR1,017.73750 LSL
500 MYR2,035.47500 LSL
1000 MYR4,070.95000 LSL
2000 MYR8,141.90000 LSL
5000 MYR20,354.75000 LSL
10000 MYR40,709.50000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LSL0.24564 MYR
5 LSL1.22822 MYR
10 LSL2.45643 MYR
20 LSL4.91286 MYR
50 LSL12.28215 MYR
100 LSL24.56430 MYR
250 LSL61.41075 MYR
500 LSL122.82150 MYR
1000 LSL245.64300 MYR
2000 LSL491.28600 MYR
5000 LSL1,228.21500 MYR
10000 LSL2,456.43000 MYR