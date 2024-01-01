Hong Kong dollars to Lesotho lotis today

Convert HKD to LSL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = L2.328 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:02
HKD to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LSL
1 HKD to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.34982.3498
Low2.22702.2001
Average2.28512.2691
Change2.75%0.77%
1 HKD to LSL stats

The performance of HKD to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3498 and a 30 day low of 2.2270. This means the 30 day average was 2.2851. The change for HKD to LSL was 2.75.

The performance of HKD to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3498 and a 90 day low of 2.2001. This means the 90 day average was 2.2691. The change for HKD to LSL was 0.77.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Lesotho Loti
100 HKD232.81300 LSL
200 HKD465.62600 LSL
300 HKD698.43900 LSL
500 HKD1,164.06500 LSL
1000 HKD2,328.13000 LSL
2000 HKD4,656.26000 LSL
2500 HKD5,820.32500 LSL
3000 HKD6,984.39000 LSL
4000 HKD9,312.52000 LSL
5000 HKD11,640.65000 LSL
10000 HKD23,281.30000 LSL
20000 HKD46,562.60000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LSL0.42953 HKD
5 LSL2.14765 HKD
10 LSL4.29530 HKD
20 LSL8.59060 HKD
50 LSL21.47650 HKD
100 LSL42.95300 HKD
250 LSL107.38250 HKD
500 LSL214.76500 HKD
1000 LSL429.53000 HKD
2000 LSL859.06000 HKD
5000 LSL2,147.65000 HKD
10000 LSL4,295.30000 HKD