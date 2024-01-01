Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis today

Convert JPY to LSL at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,247.98 lsl

¥1.000 JPY = L0.1248 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12480.1248
Low0.11210.1121
Average0.11680.1168
Change10.41%4.17%
1 JPY to LSL stats

The performance of JPY to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1248 and a 30 day low of 0.1121. This means the 30 day average was 0.1168. The change for JPY to LSL was 10.41.

The performance of JPY to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1248 and a 90 day low of 0.1121. This means the 90 day average was 0.1168. The change for JPY to LSL was 4.17.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lesotho Loti
100 JPY12.47980 LSL
1000 JPY124.79800 LSL
1500 JPY187.19700 LSL
2000 JPY249.59600 LSL
3000 JPY374.39400 LSL
5000 JPY623.99000 LSL
5400 JPY673.90920 LSL
10000 JPY1,247.98000 LSL
15000 JPY1,871.97000 LSL
20000 JPY2,495.96000 LSL
25000 JPY3,119.95000 LSL
30000 JPY3,743.94000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Japanese Yen
1 LSL8.01293 JPY
5 LSL40.06465 JPY
10 LSL80.12930 JPY
20 LSL160.25860 JPY
50 LSL400.64650 JPY
100 LSL801.29300 JPY
250 LSL2,003.23250 JPY
500 LSL4,006.46500 JPY
1000 LSL8,012.93000 JPY
2000 LSL16,025.86000 JPY
5000 LSL40,064.65000 JPY
10000 LSL80,129.30000 JPY