Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis today
Convert JPY to LSL at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to LSL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1248
|0.1248
|Low
|0.1121
|0.1121
|Average
|0.1168
|0.1168
|Change
|10.41%
|4.17%
1 JPY to LSL stats
The performance of JPY to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1248 and a 30 day low of 0.1121. This means the 30 day average was 0.1168. The change for JPY to LSL was 10.41.
The performance of JPY to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1248 and a 90 day low of 0.1121. This means the 90 day average was 0.1168. The change for JPY to LSL was 4.17.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lesotho Loti
|100 JPY
|12.47980 LSL
|1000 JPY
|124.79800 LSL
|1500 JPY
|187.19700 LSL
|2000 JPY
|249.59600 LSL
|3000 JPY
|374.39400 LSL
|5000 JPY
|623.99000 LSL
|5400 JPY
|673.90920 LSL
|10000 JPY
|1,247.98000 LSL
|15000 JPY
|1,871.97000 LSL
|20000 JPY
|2,495.96000 LSL
|25000 JPY
|3,119.95000 LSL
|30000 JPY
|3,743.94000 LSL