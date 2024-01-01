Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis today

Convert JPY to LSL at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,236.55 lsl

1.000 JPY = 0.1237 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7581.4741.6580.96918.219
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2431.7251.9411.13421.327
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3491.5180.88716.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lesotho Loti
100 JPY12.36550 LSL
1000 JPY123.65500 LSL
1500 JPY185.48250 LSL
2000 JPY247.31000 LSL
3000 JPY370.96500 LSL
5000 JPY618.27500 LSL
5400 JPY667.73700 LSL
10000 JPY1,236.55000 LSL
15000 JPY1,854.82500 LSL
20000 JPY2,473.10000 LSL
25000 JPY3,091.37500 LSL
30000 JPY3,709.65000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Japanese Yen
1 LSL8.08703 JPY
5 LSL40.43515 JPY
10 LSL80.87030 JPY
20 LSL161.74060 JPY
50 LSL404.35150 JPY
100 LSL808.70300 JPY
250 LSL2,021.75750 JPY
500 LSL4,043.51500 JPY
1000 LSL8,087.03000 JPY
2000 LSL16,174.06000 JPY
5000 LSL40,435.15000 JPY
10000 LSL80,870.30000 JPY