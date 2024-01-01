Swedish kronor to Lesotho lotis today

Convert SEK to LSL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = L1.647 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
SEK to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LSL
1 SEK to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67891.7490
Low1.61921.6192
Average1.65011.6906
Change-0.95%-5.37%
1 SEK to LSL stats

The performance of SEK to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6789 and a 30 day low of 1.6192. This means the 30 day average was 1.6501. The change for SEK to LSL was -0.95.

The performance of SEK to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7490 and a 90 day low of 1.6192. This means the 90 day average was 1.6906. The change for SEK to LSL was -5.37.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Lesotho Loti
1 SEK1.64704 LSL
5 SEK8.23520 LSL
10 SEK16.47040 LSL
20 SEK32.94080 LSL
50 SEK82.35200 LSL
100 SEK164.70400 LSL
250 SEK411.76000 LSL
500 SEK823.52000 LSL
1000 SEK1,647.04000 LSL
2000 SEK3,294.08000 LSL
5000 SEK8,235.20000 LSL
10000 SEK16,470.40000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Swedish Krona
1 LSL0.60715 SEK
5 LSL3.03576 SEK
10 LSL6.07151 SEK
20 LSL12.14302 SEK
50 LSL30.35755 SEK
100 LSL60.71510 SEK
250 LSL151.78775 SEK
500 LSL303.57550 SEK
1000 LSL607.15100 SEK
2000 LSL1,214.30200 SEK
5000 LSL3,035.75500 SEK
10000 LSL6,071.51000 SEK