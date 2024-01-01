Turkish liras to Lesotho lotis today

Convert TRY to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
552.44 lsl

TL1.000 TRY = L0.5524 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
TRY to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56060.5874
Low0.54330.5433
Average0.55220.5620
Change-0.79%-3.54%
1 TRY to LSL stats

The performance of TRY to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5606 and a 30 day low of 0.5433. This means the 30 day average was 0.5522. The change for TRY to LSL was -0.79.

The performance of TRY to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5874 and a 90 day low of 0.5433. This means the 90 day average was 0.5620. The change for TRY to LSL was -3.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Lesotho Loti
1 TRY0.55245 LSL
5 TRY2.76223 LSL
10 TRY5.52445 LSL
20 TRY11.04890 LSL
50 TRY27.62225 LSL
100 TRY55.24450 LSL
250 TRY138.11125 LSL
500 TRY276.22250 LSL
1000 TRY552.44500 LSL
2000 TRY1,104.89000 LSL
5000 TRY2,762.22500 LSL
10000 TRY5,524.45000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Turkish Lira
1 LSL1.81013 TRY
5 LSL9.05065 TRY
10 LSL18.10130 TRY
20 LSL36.20260 TRY
50 LSL90.50650 TRY
100 LSL181.01300 TRY
250 LSL452.53250 TRY
500 LSL905.06500 TRY
1000 LSL1,810.13000 TRY
2000 LSL3,620.26000 TRY
5000 LSL9,050.65000 TRY
10000 LSL18,101.30000 TRY