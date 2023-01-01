5 Turkish liras to Lesotho lotis

Convert TRY to LSL at the real exchange rate

5 try
3.51 lsl

1.00000 TRY = 0.70159 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33 UTC
TRY to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

How to convert Turkish liras to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Lesotho Loti
1 TRY0.70159 LSL
5 TRY3.50793 LSL
10 TRY7.01586 LSL
20 TRY14.03172 LSL
50 TRY35.07930 LSL
100 TRY70.15860 LSL
250 TRY175.39650 LSL
500 TRY350.79300 LSL
1000 TRY701.58600 LSL
2000 TRY1403.17200 LSL
5000 TRY3507.93000 LSL
10000 TRY7015.86000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Turkish Lira
1 LSL1.42534 TRY
5 LSL7.12670 TRY
10 LSL14.25340 TRY
20 LSL28.50680 TRY
50 LSL71.26700 TRY
100 LSL142.53400 TRY
250 LSL356.33500 TRY
500 LSL712.67000 TRY
1000 LSL1425.34000 TRY
2000 LSL2850.68000 TRY
5000 LSL7126.70000 TRY
10000 LSL14253.40000 TRY