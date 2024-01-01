100 Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis

Convert JPY to LSL at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
12.32 lsl

1.000 JPY = 0.1232 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.8050.9421.5571.380.9137.2381.365
1 GBP1.24311.1711.9351.7151.1348.9951.697
1 EUR1.0620.85411.6531.4650.9697.6851.449
1 AUD0.6420.5170.60510.8860.5864.6490.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lesotho Loti
100 JPY12.31940 LSL
1000 JPY123.19400 LSL
1500 JPY184.79100 LSL
2000 JPY246.38800 LSL
3000 JPY369.58200 LSL
5000 JPY615.97000 LSL
5400 JPY665.24760 LSL
10000 JPY1,231.94000 LSL
15000 JPY1,847.91000 LSL
20000 JPY2,463.88000 LSL
25000 JPY3,079.85000 LSL
30000 JPY3,695.82000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Japanese Yen
1 LSL8.11727 JPY
5 LSL40.58635 JPY
10 LSL81.17270 JPY
20 LSL162.34540 JPY
50 LSL405.86350 JPY
100 LSL811.72700 JPY
250 LSL2,029.31750 JPY
500 LSL4,058.63500 JPY
1000 LSL8,117.27000 JPY
2000 LSL16,234.54000 JPY
5000 LSL40,586.35000 JPY
10000 LSL81,172.70000 JPY