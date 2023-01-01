20 Malaysian ringgits to Lesotho lotis

Convert MYR to LSL at the real exchange rate

20 myr
81.60 lsl

1.00000 MYR = 4.07985 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:16 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867551.0486587.28441.436811.658340.9652518.9448
1GBP1.1526711.2087100.6061.65611.911441.1126221.8363
1USD0.953650.827335183.2351.370151.58140.920318.0659
1INR0.01145680.009939750.012014210.01646120.01899930.01105660.217047

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Lesotho Loti
1 MYR4.07985 LSL
5 MYR20.39925 LSL
10 MYR40.79850 LSL
20 MYR81.59700 LSL
50 MYR203.99250 LSL
100 MYR407.98500 LSL
250 MYR1019.96250 LSL
500 MYR2039.92500 LSL
1000 MYR4079.85000 LSL
2000 MYR8159.70000 LSL
5000 MYR20399.25000 LSL
10000 MYR40798.50000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LSL0.24511 MYR
5 LSL1.22554 MYR
10 LSL2.45107 MYR
20 LSL4.90214 MYR
50 LSL12.25535 MYR
100 LSL24.51070 MYR
250 LSL61.27675 MYR
500 LSL122.55350 MYR
1000 LSL245.10700 MYR
2000 LSL490.21400 MYR
5000 LSL1225.53500 MYR
10000 LSL2451.07000 MYR