Brazilian reais to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert BRL to XCD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = $0.4677 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XCD
1 BRL to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47660.4977
Low0.45990.4599
Average0.46930.4807
Change-1.45%-3.13%
View full history

1 BRL to XCD stats

The performance of BRL to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4766 and a 30 day low of 0.4599. This means the 30 day average was 0.4693. The change for BRL to XCD was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4977 and a 90 day low of 0.4599. This means the 90 day average was 0.4807. The change for BRL to XCD was -3.13.

Track market ratesView BRL to XCD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3441.4781.6230.93621.316
1 GBP1.19811.268107.041.7711.9451.12125.538
1 USD0.9450.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BRL0.46769 XCD
5 BRL2.33843 XCD
10 BRL4.67686 XCD
20 BRL9.35372 XCD
50 BRL23.38430 XCD
100 BRL46.76860 XCD
250 BRL116.92150 XCD
500 BRL233.84300 XCD
1000 BRL467.68600 XCD
2000 BRL935.37200 XCD
5000 BRL2,338.43000 XCD
10000 BRL4,676.86000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 XCD2.13819 BRL
5 XCD10.69095 BRL
10 XCD21.38190 BRL
20 XCD42.76380 BRL
50 XCD106.90950 BRL
100 XCD213.81900 BRL
250 XCD534.54750 BRL
500 XCD1,069.09500 BRL
1000 XCD2,138.19000 BRL
2000 XCD4,276.38000 BRL
5000 XCD10,690.95000 BRL
10000 XCD21,381.90000 BRL