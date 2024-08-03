Euros to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert EUR to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
2,945.84 xcd

€1.000 EUR = $2.946 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.95392.9539
Low2.91202.8835
Average2.93242.9192
Change0.92%1.44%
1 EUR to XCD stats

The performance of EUR to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9539 and a 30 day low of 2.9120. This means the 30 day average was 2.9324. The change for EUR to XCD was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9539 and a 90 day low of 2.8835. This means the 90 day average was 2.9192. The change for EUR to XCD was 1.44.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / East Caribbean Dollar
1 EUR2.94584 XCD
5 EUR14.72920 XCD
10 EUR29.45840 XCD
20 EUR58.91680 XCD
50 EUR147.29200 XCD
100 EUR294.58400 XCD
250 EUR736.46000 XCD
500 EUR1,472.92000 XCD
1000 EUR2,945.84000 XCD
2000 EUR5,891.68000 XCD
5000 EUR14,729.20000 XCD
10000 EUR29,458.40000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Euro
1 XCD0.33946 EUR
5 XCD1.69731 EUR
10 XCD3.39462 EUR
20 XCD6.78924 EUR
50 XCD16.97310 EUR
100 XCD33.94620 EUR
250 XCD84.86550 EUR
500 XCD169.73100 EUR
1000 XCD339.46200 EUR
2000 XCD678.92400 EUR
5000 XCD1,697.31000 EUR
10000 XCD3,394.62000 EUR