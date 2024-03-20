Euros to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert EUR to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
2,934.09 xcd

1.000 EUR = 2.934 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2231.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6121.7271.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.920.786183.0251.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / East Caribbean Dollar
1 EUR2.93409 XCD
5 EUR14.67045 XCD
10 EUR29.34090 XCD
20 EUR58.68180 XCD
50 EUR146.70450 XCD
100 EUR293.40900 XCD
250 EUR733.52250 XCD
500 EUR1,467.04500 XCD
1000 EUR2,934.09000 XCD
2000 EUR5,868.18000 XCD
5000 EUR14,670.45000 XCD
10000 EUR29,340.90000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Euro
1 XCD0.34082 EUR
5 XCD1.70411 EUR
10 XCD3.40821 EUR
20 XCD6.81642 EUR
50 XCD17.04105 EUR
100 XCD34.08210 EUR
250 XCD85.20525 EUR
500 XCD170.41050 EUR
1000 XCD340.82100 EUR
2000 XCD681.64200 EUR
5000 XCD1,704.10500 EUR
10000 XCD3,408.21000 EUR