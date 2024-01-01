Czech korunas to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert CZK to XCD at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
1,157.34 xcd

1.000 CZK = 0.1157 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1981.4731.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6171.7251.9481.13121.374
1 USD0.9230.788183.2091.3591.5350.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CZK0.11573 XCD
5 CZK0.57867 XCD
10 CZK1.15734 XCD
20 CZK2.31468 XCD
50 CZK5.78670 XCD
100 CZK11.57340 XCD
250 CZK28.93350 XCD
500 CZK57.86700 XCD
1000 CZK115.73400 XCD
2000 CZK231.46800 XCD
5000 CZK578.67000 XCD
10000 CZK1,157.34000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 XCD8.64052 CZK
5 XCD43.20260 CZK
10 XCD86.40520 CZK
20 XCD172.81040 CZK
50 XCD432.02600 CZK
100 XCD864.05200 CZK
250 XCD2,160.13000 CZK
500 XCD4,320.26000 CZK
1000 XCD8,640.52000 CZK
2000 XCD17,281.04000 CZK
5000 XCD43,202.60000 CZK
10000 XCD86,405.20000 CZK