Hong Kong dollars to East Caribbean dollars today
Convert HKD to XCD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to East Caribbean dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
|100 HKD
|34.51010 XCD
|200 HKD
|69.02020 XCD
|300 HKD
|103.53030 XCD
|500 HKD
|172.55050 XCD
|1000 HKD
|345.10100 XCD
|2000 HKD
|690.20200 XCD
|2500 HKD
|862.75250 XCD
|3000 HKD
|1,035.30300 XCD
|4000 HKD
|1,380.40400 XCD
|5000 HKD
|1,725.50500 XCD
|10000 HKD
|3,451.01000 XCD
|20000 HKD
|6,902.02000 XCD
|Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 XCD
|2.89770 HKD
|5 XCD
|14.48850 HKD
|10 XCD
|28.97700 HKD
|20 XCD
|57.95400 HKD
|50 XCD
|144.88500 HKD
|100 XCD
|289.77000 HKD
|250 XCD
|724.42500 HKD
|500 XCD
|1,448.85000 HKD
|1000 XCD
|2,897.70000 HKD
|2000 XCD
|5,795.40000 HKD
|5000 XCD
|14,488.50000 HKD
|10000 XCD
|28,977.00000 HKD