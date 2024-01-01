Hong Kong dollars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert HKD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
345.10 xcd

1.000 HKD = 0.3451 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.5221.4721.6610.96818.192
1 GBP1.17111.274105.971.7231.9441.13321.296
1 USD0.9190.785183.1661.3521.5260.88916.713
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
100 HKD34.51010 XCD
200 HKD69.02020 XCD
300 HKD103.53030 XCD
500 HKD172.55050 XCD
1000 HKD345.10100 XCD
2000 HKD690.20200 XCD
2500 HKD862.75250 XCD
3000 HKD1,035.30300 XCD
4000 HKD1,380.40400 XCD
5000 HKD1,725.50500 XCD
10000 HKD3,451.01000 XCD
20000 HKD6,902.02000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 XCD2.89770 HKD
5 XCD14.48850 HKD
10 XCD28.97700 HKD
20 XCD57.95400 HKD
50 XCD144.88500 HKD
100 XCD289.77000 HKD
250 XCD724.42500 HKD
500 XCD1,448.85000 HKD
1000 XCD2,897.70000 HKD
2000 XCD5,795.40000 HKD
5000 XCD14,488.50000 HKD
10000 XCD28,977.00000 HKD