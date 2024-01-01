Singapore dollars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert SGD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,066.91 xcd

S$1.000 SGD = $2.067 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
SGD to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid-market exchange rate

XCD
1 SGD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.07562.0756
Low2.03521.9868
Average2.05602.0206
Change1.49%3.17%
1 SGD to XCD stats

The performance of SGD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0756 and a 30 day low of 2.0352. This means the 30 day average was 2.0560. The change for SGD to XCD was 1.49.

The performance of SGD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0756 and a 90 day low of 1.9868. This means the 90 day average was 2.0206. The change for SGD to XCD was 3.17.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 SGD2.06691 XCD
5 SGD10.33455 XCD
10 SGD20.66910 XCD
20 SGD41.33820 XCD
50 SGD103.34550 XCD
100 SGD206.69100 XCD
250 SGD516.72750 XCD
500 SGD1,033.45500 XCD
1000 SGD2,066.91000 XCD
2000 SGD4,133.82000 XCD
5000 SGD10,334.55000 XCD
10000 SGD20,669.10000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 XCD0.48382 SGD
5 XCD2.41908 SGD
10 XCD4.83815 SGD
20 XCD9.67630 SGD
50 XCD24.19075 SGD
100 XCD48.38150 SGD
250 XCD120.95375 SGD
500 XCD241.90750 SGD
1000 XCD483.81500 SGD
2000 XCD967.63000 SGD
5000 XCD2,419.07500 SGD
10000 XCD4,838.15000 SGD