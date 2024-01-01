Danish kroner to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert DKK to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
392.82 xcd

1.000 DKK = 0.3928 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.261.4731.6630.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7091.7251.9471.13121.384
1 USD0.9220.787183.1931.3581.5320.8916.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / East Caribbean Dollar
1 DKK0.39282 XCD
5 DKK1.96408 XCD
10 DKK3.92816 XCD
20 DKK7.85632 XCD
50 DKK19.64080 XCD
100 DKK39.28160 XCD
250 DKK98.20400 XCD
500 DKK196.40800 XCD
1000 DKK392.81600 XCD
2000 DKK785.63200 XCD
5000 DKK1,964.08000 XCD
10000 DKK3,928.16000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Danish Krone
1 XCD2.54572 DKK
5 XCD12.72860 DKK
10 XCD25.45720 DKK
20 XCD50.91440 DKK
50 XCD127.28600 DKK
100 XCD254.57200 DKK
250 XCD636.43000 DKK
500 XCD1,272.86000 DKK
1000 XCD2,545.72000 DKK
2000 XCD5,091.44000 DKK
5000 XCD12,728.60000 DKK
10000 XCD25,457.20000 DKK