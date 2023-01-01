5 Danish kroner to East Caribbean dollars

Convert DKK to XCD at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
1.98 xcd

1.00000 DKK = 0.39687 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.091991.00061.494161.663590.9636518.7695
1 GBP1.1492911.25505104.5981.717411.912171.1075221.5741
1 USD0.915850.796781183.34151.36841.523580.882517.1898
1 INR0.01098890.009560440.011998810.01641920.01828110.0105890.206257

How to convert Danish kroner to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / East Caribbean Dollar
1 DKK0.39687 XCD
5 DKK1.98434 XCD
10 DKK3.96867 XCD
20 DKK7.93734 XCD
50 DKK19.84335 XCD
100 DKK39.68670 XCD
250 DKK99.21675 XCD
500 DKK198.43350 XCD
1000 DKK396.86700 XCD
2000 DKK793.73400 XCD
5000 DKK1984.33500 XCD
10000 DKK3968.67000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Danish Krone
1 XCD2.51974 DKK
5 XCD12.59870 DKK
10 XCD25.19740 DKK
20 XCD50.39480 DKK
50 XCD125.98700 DKK
100 XCD251.97400 DKK
250 XCD629.93500 DKK
500 XCD1259.87000 DKK
1000 XCD2519.74000 DKK
2000 XCD5039.48000 DKK
5000 XCD12598.70000 DKK
10000 XCD25197.40000 DKK