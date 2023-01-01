5000 Danish kroner to East Caribbean dollars

Convert DKK to XCD at the real exchange rate

5,000 dkk
1,984.27 xcd

1.00000 DKK = 0.39685 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.091991.00171.494161.663470.963718.7713
1 GBP1.1494311.255104.5951.717341.911941.107721.5752
1 USD0.915850.796813183.34251.36841.523460.882617.1914
1 INR0.01098880.00956070.011998710.0164190.01827950.010590.206274

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / East Caribbean Dollar
1 DKK0.39685 XCD
5 DKK1.98427 XCD
10 DKK3.96854 XCD
20 DKK7.93708 XCD
50 DKK19.84270 XCD
100 DKK39.68540 XCD
250 DKK99.21350 XCD
500 DKK198.42700 XCD
1000 DKK396.85400 XCD
2000 DKK793.70800 XCD
5000 DKK1984.27000 XCD
10000 DKK3968.54000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Danish Krone
1 XCD2.51982 DKK
5 XCD12.59910 DKK
10 XCD25.19820 DKK
20 XCD50.39640 DKK
50 XCD125.99100 DKK
100 XCD251.98200 DKK
250 XCD629.95500 DKK
500 XCD1259.91000 DKK
1000 XCD2519.82000 DKK
2000 XCD5039.64000 DKK
5000 XCD12599.10000 DKK
10000 XCD25198.20000 DKK