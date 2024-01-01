Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert BGN to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,496.80 xcd

1.000 BGN = 1.497 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
How to convert Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BGN1.49680 XCD
5 BGN7.48400 XCD
10 BGN14.96800 XCD
20 BGN29.93600 XCD
50 BGN74.84000 XCD
100 BGN149.68000 XCD
250 BGN374.20000 XCD
500 BGN748.40000 XCD
1000 BGN1,496.80000 XCD
2000 BGN2,993.60000 XCD
5000 BGN7,484.00000 XCD
10000 BGN14,968.00000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 XCD0.66809 BGN
5 XCD3.34047 BGN
10 XCD6.68093 BGN
20 XCD13.36186 BGN
50 XCD33.40465 BGN
100 XCD66.80930 BGN
250 XCD167.02325 BGN
500 XCD334.04650 BGN
1000 XCD668.09300 BGN
2000 XCD1,336.18600 BGN
5000 XCD3,340.46500 BGN
10000 XCD6,680.93000 BGN