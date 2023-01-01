Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert BGN to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,502.43 xcd

1.00000 BGN = 1.50243 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
How to convert Bulgarian levs to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BGN1.50243 XCD
5 BGN7.51215 XCD
10 BGN15.02430 XCD
20 BGN30.04860 XCD
50 BGN75.12150 XCD
100 BGN150.24300 XCD
250 BGN375.60750 XCD
500 BGN751.21500 XCD
1000 BGN1502.43000 XCD
2000 BGN3004.86000 XCD
5000 BGN7512.15000 XCD
10000 BGN15024.30000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 XCD0.66559 BGN
5 XCD3.32795 BGN
10 XCD6.65590 BGN
20 XCD13.31180 BGN
50 XCD33.27950 BGN
100 XCD66.55900 BGN
250 XCD166.39750 BGN
500 XCD332.79500 BGN
1000 XCD665.59000 BGN
2000 XCD1331.18000 BGN
5000 XCD3327.95000 BGN
10000 XCD6655.90000 BGN