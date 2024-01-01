1 thousand East Caribbean dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert XCD to BGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = лв0.6691 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

XCD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 XCD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67220.6722
Low0.64810.6473
Average0.66070.6579
Change2.85%0.27%
View full history

1 XCD to BGN stats

The performance of XCD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6722 and a 30 day low of 0.6481. This means the 30 day average was 0.6607. The change for XCD to BGN was 2.85.

The performance of XCD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6722 and a 90 day low of 0.6473. This means the 90 day average was 0.6579. The change for XCD to BGN was 0.27.

Track market ratesView XCD to BGN chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD117.6331.5090.771.38584.0851.3210.924
1 ZAR0.05710.0860.0440.0794.7690.0750.052
1 AUD0.66311.68810.510.91855.7350.8750.612
1 GBP1.29822.8951.95911.798109.181.7151.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollars

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 XCD0.66913 BGN
5 XCD3.34565 BGN
10 XCD6.69130 BGN
20 XCD13.38260 BGN
50 XCD33.45650 BGN
100 XCD66.91300 BGN
250 XCD167.28250 BGN
500 XCD334.56500 BGN
1000 XCD669.13000 BGN
2000 XCD1,338.26000 BGN
5000 XCD3,345.65000 BGN
10000 XCD6,691.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BGN1.49448 XCD
5 BGN7.47240 XCD
10 BGN14.94480 XCD
20 BGN29.88960 XCD
50 BGN74.72400 XCD
100 BGN149.44800 XCD
250 BGN373.62000 XCD
500 BGN747.24000 XCD
1000 BGN1,494.48000 XCD
2000 BGN2,988.96000 XCD
5000 BGN7,472.40000 XCD
10000 BGN14,944.80000 XCD