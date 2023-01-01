Chinese yuan rmb to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert CNY to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
374.17 xcd

1.00000 CNY = 0.37417 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085990.35991.49491.67720.964718.7267
1 GBP1.143911.2421103.3581.709941.918451.1035221.4204
1 USD0.92090.805088183.2121.376651.544520.888417.2453
1 INR0.01106690.009675140.012017510.01654390.01856130.01067630.207245

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CNY0.37417 XCD
5 CNY1.87085 XCD
10 CNY3.74170 XCD
20 CNY7.48340 XCD
50 CNY18.70850 XCD
100 CNY37.41700 XCD
250 CNY93.54250 XCD
500 CNY187.08500 XCD
1000 CNY374.17000 XCD
2000 CNY748.34000 XCD
5000 CNY1870.85000 XCD
10000 CNY3741.70000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XCD2.67258 CNY
5 XCD13.36290 CNY
10 XCD26.72580 CNY
20 XCD53.45160 CNY
50 XCD133.62900 CNY
100 XCD267.25800 CNY
250 XCD668.14500 CNY
500 XCD1336.29000 CNY
1000 XCD2672.58000 CNY
2000 XCD5345.16000 CNY
5000 XCD13362.90000 CNY
10000 XCD26725.80000 CNY