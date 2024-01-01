Chinese yuan rmb to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert CNY to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
376.60 xcd

¥1.000 CNY = $0.3766 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
CNY to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37660.3766
Low0.37110.3711
Average0.37210.3725
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to XCD stats

The performance of CNY to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3766 and a 30 day low of 0.3711. This means the 30 day average was 0.3721. The change for CNY to XCD was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3766 and a 90 day low of 0.3711. This means the 90 day average was 0.3725. The change for CNY to XCD was 1.00.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CNY0.37660 XCD
5 CNY1.88299 XCD
10 CNY3.76598 XCD
20 CNY7.53196 XCD
50 CNY18.82990 XCD
100 CNY37.65980 XCD
250 CNY94.14950 XCD
500 CNY188.29900 XCD
1000 CNY376.59800 XCD
2000 CNY753.19600 XCD
5000 CNY1,882.99000 XCD
10000 CNY3,765.98000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XCD2.65535 CNY
5 XCD13.27675 CNY
10 XCD26.55350 CNY
20 XCD53.10700 CNY
50 XCD132.76750 CNY
100 XCD265.53500 CNY
250 XCD663.83750 CNY
500 XCD1,327.67500 CNY
1000 XCD2,655.35000 CNY
2000 XCD5,310.70000 CNY
5000 XCD13,276.75000 CNY
10000 XCD26,553.50000 CNY