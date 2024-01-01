Turkish liras to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert TRY to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
81.28 xcd

TL1.000 TRY = $0.08128 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TRY to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08270.0839
Low0.08130.0813
Average0.08180.0827
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to XCD stats

The performance of TRY to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0827 and a 30 day low of 0.0813. This means the 30 day average was 0.0818. The change for TRY to XCD was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0839 and a 90 day low of 0.0813. This means the 90 day average was 0.0827. The change for TRY to XCD was -2.87.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / East Caribbean Dollar
1 TRY0.08128 XCD
5 TRY0.40640 XCD
10 TRY0.81280 XCD
20 TRY1.62560 XCD
50 TRY4.06400 XCD
100 TRY8.12800 XCD
250 TRY20.32000 XCD
500 TRY40.64000 XCD
1000 TRY81.28000 XCD
2000 TRY162.56000 XCD
5000 TRY406.40000 XCD
10000 TRY812.80000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 XCD12.30310 TRY
5 XCD61.51550 TRY
10 XCD123.03100 TRY
20 XCD246.06200 TRY
50 XCD615.15500 TRY
100 XCD1,230.31000 TRY
250 XCD3,075.77500 TRY
500 XCD6,151.55000 TRY
1000 XCD12,303.10000 TRY
2000 XCD24,606.20000 TRY
5000 XCD61,515.50000 TRY
10000 XCD123,031.00000 TRY